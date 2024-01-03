en English
Security

Red Sea Vessels Disable AIS Amid Houthi Threats: Safety or Hazard?

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:33 am EST
Red Sea Vessels Disable AIS Amid Houthi Threats: Safety or Hazard?

Amid escalating tensions, vessels maneuvering the Red Sea are increasingly resorting to disabling their Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponders. This strategic move aims to dodge detection and potential assaults by Houthi militants who have been recurrently disrupting maritime traffic. The AIS, a pivotal navigation instrument designed to prevent collisions, especially in conditions of low visibility, is mandated by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) under the SOLAS convention. However, the IMO does permit the disabling of AIS if the vessel’s captain deems it a threat to the ship’s safety.

Disabling AIS: A Double-Edged Sword

While disabling AIS might offer a short-term shield against Houthi tracking, it does not entirely eradicate the risk. Militants can still employ drones for surveillance purposes, thus maintaining their threat. Moreover, the practice of turning off transponders isn’t invariably associated with imminent threats. For instance, the Russian ‘dark fleet’ has gained notoriety for disabling AIS to circumvent sanctions, an action that has led to over 30 accidents.

A Joint Statement and Industry Concerns

A joint communique from various shipping industry associations, including BIMCO and ICS, states that turning off AIS only slightly elevates the difficulty in tracking and could obstruct military support. The statement further suggests limiting AIS data as a preferable alternative to completely switching it off. Freight forwarders express concern that the lack of AIS data could disrupt container monitoring. Numerous vessels in the Middle East have already disabled their tracking, potentially leading to visibility issues in cargo transport.

The Red Sea Turmoil: A Deep Dive

The Red Sea, a critical maritime route, has recently been shaken by attacks from Houthi rebels in Yemen. The rebels, backed by Iran and Hezbollah, seized control of Yemen’s capital in 2014. The US administration revoked their designation as a terrorist group in 2021. Several incidents, including explosions and assaults on vessels by small boats, have been reported in the Red Sea, particularly in the vicinity of Al Hudaydah, Yemen. Consequently, UKMTO has issued warnings and advised vessels to transit with caution. Despite the U.S. Navy sinking three Houthi boats after an attempted hijacking, the Houthi insurgents have vowed to continue attacking Red Sea shipping.

Security Transportation
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

