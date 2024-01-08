Red Sea Crisis: International Bargaining Forum Calls for Protection of Seafarers and Trade

The International Bargaining Forum (IBF), a conglomerate including the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) and the Joint Negotiating Group of maritime employers, has issued a clarion call for immediate action to safeguard seafarers and international trade in the volatile Red Sea region. This plea for protection comes on the heel of escalating attacks that have put both the safety of sailors and the security of key trade routes under severe threat.

Designation of High Risk Area

The IBF has swiftly responded to the deteriorating situation by designating the southern section of the Red Sea and the Bab El-Mandeb Strait as a High Risk Area (HRA). This label is not a mere categorization but a stern warning of the heightened danger lurking in this critical maritime corridor. Houthi militants have targeted commercial vessels, causing significant upheavals in global trade and pushing shipping companies to reroute their vessels around the Cape of Good Hope.

Impact on Global Trade

The ripple effects of the turbulence in the Red Sea are being felt far and wide. Shipping giants like Maersk have been compelled to redirect their shipping routes, triggering surcharges due to alternative routes. The surge in travel time and the mounting costs are not just corporate headaches but have severe implications for nations like Bangladesh, whose import-export goods and apparel exports are being adversely affected.

Call for Protection and Release

Several governments and shipping associations have joined the chorus condemning the attacks and demanding the protection of seafarers. They have also called for the immediate release of unlawfully detained vessels and crews. The IBF’s call to arms emphasizes the urgent need for measures to prevent further incidents, ensure the welfare of seafarers, and protect the global commons—our shared natural resources and economic interests.