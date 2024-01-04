en English
Security

Red Sea Attacks: A Shockwave in Global Trade and Economy

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:00 pm EST
Red Sea Attacks: A Shockwave in Global Trade and Economy

In a ripple effect disrupting global trade, attacks on ships in the Red Sea by Iran-backed Houthi militants, based in Yemen, have led carriers to divert over $200 billion in trade. The critical Middle East trade route connecting the Mediterranean Sea to the Indian Ocean has grown treacherous, pushing carriers to seek longer, safer routes, like the one around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope. This diversion has spurred increased ocean freight rates, extra surcharges, and elongated shipping times, likely causing delays in the delivery of spring and summer products.

Implications on Global Economy

Experts are warning of a possible resurgence of the transitory inflation experienced in 2022 due to these disruptions. Although central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve and the ECB may resort to rate cuts, their efforts are likely to be restricted when addressing inflation caused by these logistical challenges. The violent disruptions against commercial ships have elicited stern warnings from a coalition of countries, including the United States, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

Impact on Shipping Capacity and Rates

With nearly 20% of vessel capacity currently unused due to a decline in manufacturing orders, carriers are reducing sailings, further constricting capacity and pushing rates higher. The freight rate for routes from Asia to northern Europe has more than doubled, and similar increases are seen on other routes. Such cost hikes are expected to permeate the supply chain, impacting consumer prices. Shipping firms are modifying prices sooner, reflecting the lessons learned during the supply chain disruptions of previous years.

Central Banks’ Role in Inflation Prevention

The current situation underscores the critical role central banks must play in their fight against inflation to prevent a recurrence of past inflation crises. The events unfolding in the Red Sea serve as a stark reminder of the interconnectedness of global trade routes and the potential for localized conflict to trigger global economic tremors.

Security
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Security

