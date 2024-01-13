en English
Science & Technology

Questioning the Uniqueness of Fingerprints: A New AI Perspective

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:16 am EST
Questioning the Uniqueness of Fingerprints: A New AI Perspective

In a groundbreaking study, engineers from Columbia University have developed an AI system that challenges the widely accepted belief in forensics that every fingerprint is distinct. The AI system, built on a deep contrastive network, has demonstrated the ability to accurately determine when seemingly unique fingerprints belonged to the same individual, potentially increasing the efficiency of forensic investigations by more than tenfold.

A New Perspective on Fingerprint Uniqueness

The research, published in the journal Science Advances, used the AI model to analyze a US government database of 60,000 fingerprints. The study found that fingerprints from different fingers of the same person shared significant similarities. This finding seemingly contradicts the long-held belief about the uniqueness of each fingerprint. However, the authors acknowledge potential biases in their data and the need for further validation.

Implications for Forensic Science and Biometrics

The discovery led by Gabe Guo and his team at Columbia University has sparked a debate about the uniqueness of fingerprints and the role of AI in forensics. The AI model demonstrated an accuracy rate of 75-90% in identifying prints from different fingers of the same person. This could have far-reaching implications for both biometrics and forensic science.

Further Research Needed

Despite these promising results, experts do not consider the AI tool to be courtroom-ready. The AI seemed to focus on the orientation of ridges in the center of the finger, a departure from traditional minutiae markers used in fingerprint analysis. This unconventional methodology has raised questions within the scientific community, and further research is needed. The debate around the uniqueness of fingerprints persists, with anecdotal evidence challenging the reliability of fingerprint-based biometrics.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

