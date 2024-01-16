Puntland Deploys Forces to Coastal Towns in Response to Resurgence of Pirate Activities

In a decisive move aimed at curbing a resurgence of pirate activities, the administration in Puntland, Somalia, has deployed forces to its coastal towns. The move comes in response to a recent spike in attacks on merchant ships, disrupting trade and threatening the region's stability. Tasked with the prevention of pirates from establishing bases along the coast and launching attacks on vessels in Puntland's waters, these forces represent a proactive measure against a persistent challenge.

A Clear Directive to Combat Piracy

An army officer, speaking to the media, revealed the forces' intent to combat the pirates aggressively. This includes warning traditional elders in the region of their intent and indicating that they would target pirate groups even within their own communities if necessary. The directive is clear: execute counter-attacks against pirates wherever they are found.

Garaad: The New Operational Center

The coastal city of Garaad has become the primary operational center for these anti-piracy forces. From here, they've commenced patrols to ensure the security of the maritime area and to deter any potential pirate threats. The aim is to intercept hijacked ships, protect vessels navigating the challenging maritime environment, and eventually, restore tranquillity to Puntland's waters.

Persistent Challenges Despite Past Efforts

Efforts to curb piracy in Puntland have been ongoing since 2007. However, the region still faces significant challenges, exemplified by the current situation where several ships are being held captive by pirates demanding ransom for their release. This persistent piracy issue not only disrupts trade but also threatens the wider stability of the region. The decision to deploy forces to coastal towns is a testament to Puntland's continued struggle and its resolve to overcome this menace.