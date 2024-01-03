Pirates Abduct Crew from Tanker Ship Hana I in the Gulf of Guinea

In a chilling start to the New Year, pirates seized control of the tanker ship Hana I, abducting its Master and Chief Engineer on the southern coast of Cameroon in the notorious Gulf of Guinea. This 13,000 deadweight tonnage (dwt) vessel, flying Tuvalu’s flag, was ambushed approximately 45 nautical miles south of Bioko Island.

Details of the Incident

The information, still trickling in and largely unverified, was released by maritime security firm Dryad Global. According to initial reports, an unspecified number of pirates boarded the Hana I, which was navigating from Abidjan in the Ivory Coast to Douala in Cameroon. Beyond the abduction, it’s speculated that a portion of the ship’s cargo may have also been pilfered by the pirates.

Ownership of Hana I

The Hana I is owned by a Singapore-based agribusiness company, which manages a diverse fleet comprising various dry and liquid bulk ships. The identity of the firm remains undisclosed.

Piracy in the Gulf of Guinea

This incident underscores the persistent security threats maritime vessels confront in the Gulf of Guinea. The region is infamous for rampant piracy and kidnapping incidents. Throughout 2023, tanker ships have been prime targets for attacks, with numerous reports of crewmembers being abducted. On the first day of this year, nine crew members from a chemical and oil tanker were kidnapped off Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, marking a grim precedent.