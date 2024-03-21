Philippine Coast Guard Boosts Holy Week Safety Measures, Eyes Zero Maritime Incidents

As Holy Week approaches, a significant period for Filipino travelers and devotees, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has announced a heightened state of alert starting Friday. This strategic move aims to ensure the safety and security of the millions expected to travel to various pilgrimage sites and holiday destinations across the country. Rear Admiral Armand Balilo, spokesperson for the PCG, highlighted the deployment of over 60% of their personnel to key locations, underscoring the organization's commitment to achieving zero maritime casualties during this peak travel season.

Comprehensive Safety Plan in Action

Ensuring No Overloading: Balilo emphasized the PCG's rigorous measures to prevent overloading and ensure all passengers are accounted for in the official manifest. He assured the public that potential hazards, such as items that could cause fires or pose other dangers, would not bypass inspections at the ports. This vigilance is part of a broader effort to uphold the highest safety standards for sea travel during the holiday.

Collaboration with Law Enforcement: The PCG's strategy involves close coordination with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA). The introduction of sea marshals aboard vessels aims to provide an additional layer of security, acting as the eyes and ears for the traveling public. Furthermore, the PCG has readied seaborne patrols and rescue units, prepared to respond swiftly to any emergencies at sea.

Supporting Infrastructure: The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) has joined forces with the PCG to bolster port security, deploying additional K9 units and security personnel. Travelers are encouraged to cooperate with the authorities and heed reminders to ensure a smooth and safe journey.

Public Cooperation and Preparedness

With over 1 million passengers anticipated to flock to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) alone, the PCG's preparations highlight the importance of public cooperation. Travelers are urged to follow guidelines, avoid carrying prohibited items, and allow ample time for security checks. The establishment of help desks and the presence of medical teams underscore the comprehensive approach to public safety during this critical period.

Looking Ahead: Zero Casualties Goal

The PCG's proactive measures, from stringent inspections to strategic collaborations, underscore a steadfast commitment to safeguarding the public during one of the busiest travel periods in the Philippines. As the nation observes Holy Week, the concerted efforts of the PCG, PNP, MARINA, and PPA, supported by the vigilance of travelers, pave the way for a safe and solemn observance. This collective dedication to safety serves as a beacon of hope towards achieving the ultimate goal of zero maritime incidents.