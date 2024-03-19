Parliament Security Boost: Over 250 CISF Personnel Deployed After December Breach

Following a significant security breach in December 2023, which raised concerns over the safety measures at India's Parliament House, an essential security upgrade has been initiated. More than 250 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel will be deployed to enhance the security framework, marking a critical response to the incident where intruders disrupted the Lok Sabha session with a yellow gas attack.

Immediate Response to Security Lapse

The decision for this substantial increase in security personnel was made by CISF Director General Nina Singh, aiming to fortify the Parliament's security division. Out of the total personnel deployed, over 230 will be directly involved in the security division, with the rest supporting the Force's Fire Department. This upgrade is not just an increase in numbers but a strategic enhancement involving 12 inspectors, 45 sub-inspectors, 30 assistant sub-inspectors, 35 head constables, and 85 constables, all trained to address and neutralize potential threats.

Background of the Breach

The catalyst for this security overhaul was the breach on December 13, 2023, when two individuals managed to enter the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor's gallery, releasing yellow gas and causing a major disruption. This incident was particularly alarming as it coincided with the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament. Investigations revealed that the intruders had been issued passes by BJP MP Pratap Simha, leading to political repercussions and his exclusion from contesting in the upcoming elections. Six arrests have been made in connection with the breach, highlighting the gravity of the security lapse.

Enhancing Security and Vigilance

Since the CISF's initial deployment in January, following the breach, the force has undertaken regular frisking and baggage screening at Parliament's entrance gates. The introduction of additional personnel is expected to significantly bolster the existing security measures, ensuring a safer and more secure environment. This move also reflects the government's commitment to protecting its legislative institutions and the individuals within them from potential threats and disruptions.

The deployment of additional CISF personnel at Parliament House is a crucial step towards ensuring the safety and security of one of India's most vital institutions. It not only addresses the immediate need for enhanced security measures but also serves as a preventive strategy against future threats. As the CISF takes on this expanded role, the focus now turns to the effectiveness of these measures in safeguarding the democratic processes and functions housed within the Parliament complex.