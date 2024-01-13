Papua New Guinea’s Call for Looted Item Returns: A Push for Order Amid Unrest

In the aftermath of recent looting incidents in Papua New Guinea, Acting Commissioner of Police and State of Emergency (SOE) Controller Donald Yamasombi has made a public appeal. Yamasombi, taking a firm stand against the blatant disregard for law and order, urged residents of the National Capital District (NCD) and Central Provinces to return stolen goods to the nearest police stations voluntarily.

Imminent SOE Guidelines for Effective Enforcement

The call to action precedes the impending release of new SOE guidelines that are expected to give security personnel enhanced power to enforce SOE orders. These new rules are part of an extensive strategy devised to restore order and recover looted property swiftly. The police force has already begun the process of recovering some of the stolen goods, with security forces actively involved in retrieving the looted items and facilitating their return.

Call for Return of Brian Bell’s Looted Goods

Yamasombi specifically mentioned the items taken from Brian Bell stores, urging individuals holding these goods to return them to the warehouse yard at Gerehu. This site was the scene of a significant fire incident, which contributed to the chaos and subsequent looting.

Restoring Order Amid Unrest

The recent looting incidents have reportedly followed protests over police and public sector pay disputes, leading to a state of emergency in Papua New Guinea. Amid the unrest, the authorities have deployed defense force personnel to maintain order. The Prime Minister also imposed a two-week state of emergency with the army supporting the police to address the deadly violence and looting. The new SOE guidelines and the call for stolen goods’ return are significant steps towards restoring peace and stability in the region.