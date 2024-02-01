NYC's MTA Installs Cameras in 1,000 Subway Cars to Enhance Safety

In a significant stride toward bolstering safety in public transportation, New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has equipped 1,000 subway cars with security cameras. This announcement was made by Governor Kathy Hochul as part of a more extensive initiative to assure passenger safety across the city's transit network. The MTA's ongoing efforts to enhance security measures are expected to wrap up by January 2025, with cameras installed on all NYC subway lines.

Open Gangway Cars Join the Safety Initiative

The new open gangway subway cars on the C line are among those now boasting this safety feature. These R211T cars, known for their wider doors and improved facilities for passengers with disabilities, now add 'security' to their list of enhancements. The design of these cars allows riders to move freely between them, and the addition of built-in security cameras is a welcome enhancement to the existing safety measures.

A Broad Safety Net with 15,000 Cameras

The MTA, which operates a total of 472 stations across the five boroughs, already has a vast network of approximately 15,000 cameras in place. The installation of cameras in subway cars amplifies this network, providing passengers with an added layer of security and comfort during their journeys.

Unified Efforts for a Safer Transit System

Mayor Eric Adams has expressed his support for this initiative, lauding the partnership between Governor Hochul and the MTA. Emphasizing the critical role of the subway system in the city's functioning, he underscored the importance of such measures in building a stronger and safer transportation network for New York City.