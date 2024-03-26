NSCDC Deploys Over 5K Personnel in FCT for Easter Security Amid Attack Threats

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, under the leadership of Commandant Olusola Odumosu, has strategically deployed 5,230 personnel in preparation for the Easter celebrations. This move aims to reinforce peace and order throughout the FCT and surrounding areas during this festive period. Following intelligence reports suggesting potential threats, the deployment includes covert operations focused on surveillance and intelligence gathering to preempt any possible attacks.

Advertisment

Strategic Deployment and Special Squads Activation

In response to the heightened security alert, the NSCDC FCT Command has not only increased its manpower but also activated all of its special squads. These include the Armed Squad, Female Strike Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Special Crack Squad, Operation Adaka Su, and Agro Rangers. These specialized teams are tasked with maintaining law and order across the FCT, covering critical national assets and densely populated areas such as places of worship, recreational centres, markets, shopping malls, and motor parks. This comprehensive deployment strategy is designed to ensure the safety and security of residents and visitors during the Easter holiday season.

Operational Orders and Public Cooperation

Advertisment

Commandant Odumosu emphasized the importance of professionalism and strict adherence to operational orders by the deployed personnel. He issued a stern warning against carelessness and overzealousness, stating that harassing innocent civilians engaged in lawful activities would not be tolerated. The command is committed to protecting lives and properties, ensuring that residents can enjoy their holiday without fear. Odumosu also called on the public to cooperate with security operatives and report any suspicious activities, reinforcing the message that security is a collective responsibility.

Zero Tolerance for Miscreants and Vandals

With the extensive security measures in place, the NSCDC FCT Command is sending a clear message to potential troublemakers. Miscreants and vandals have been warned that any unlawful actions will be met with the full force of the law. The deployment of over 5,000 personnel underscores the seriousness with which the NSCDC is approaching the security challenges during the Easter celebrations, ensuring that the holiday period is safe and peaceful for everyone in the FCT.

As the Easter holidays approach, the NSCDC's proactive security measures in the FCT exemplify the agency's dedication to public safety. By deploying a significant number of personnel and activating special squads, the Command is not only prepared to deter potential threats but also to respond swiftly to any incidents, ensuring that residents and visitors can celebrate in peace and security. This strategic initiative underscores the importance of vigilance and cooperation between security agencies and the public in maintaining a safe and secure environment for all.