Military

North Korea Tests First Solid-Fuel ‘Hypersonic’ Missile, Escalating Tensions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:37 am EST
North Korea Tests First Solid-Fuel ‘Hypersonic’ Missile, Escalating Tensions

North Korea has escalated tensions with its first test of a solid-fuel ‘hypersonic’ missile — a significant leap in the nation’s military capabilities. Hypersonic missiles, known for their speed surpassing Mach 5 and their high maneuverability, are notoriously difficult for current missile defense systems to detect and intercept. The missile’s solid fuel composition allows for swift launch times, reducing warning time for adversaries and adding a new layer of complexity to an already tense geopolitical stage.

A New Era of Missile Technology

The missile, launched on a Sunday afternoon, traveled approximately 1,000 kilometers towards the East Sea. This test comes amidst North Korea’s declaration of South Korea as an enemy state and suspicions of Pyongyang trading weaponry with Russia in exchange for technological expertise. The timing of this test and its potential impact on regional and global security have raised concerns among analysts.

Escalation in Arms Race

The hypersonic missile is North Korea’s first solid-fuel, intermediate-range missile, marking a new chapter in the race for long-range rocket technology. The missile is aimed at testing the reliability of new, multi-stage, high-thrust solid-fuel engines and an intermediate-range hypersonic maneuverable controlled warhead. This development aligns with Kim Jong Un’s five-year plan to bolster military power, which includes securing hypersonic weapons.

Tensions Soar on the Korean Peninsula

The missile test reflects North Korea’s pursuit of weapons capable of striking remote U.S. targets in the region, as it aims to advance its lineup of weapons targeting U.S. military bases in Guam and Japan. Tensions on the Korean Peninsula are at an all-time high, with the U.S. and its allies responding by intensifying their combined military exercises and refining their nuclear deterrence strategies. Seoul’s defense ministry has condemned the launch, promising an ‘overwhelming response’ to any direct provocation from the North.

The successful testing of the solid-fuel hypersonic missile indicates North Korea’s unwavering focus on enhancing its strategic arsenal, despite international sanctions and diplomatic efforts towards denuclearization and peace in the Korean Peninsula. This test serves as a stark reminder of the potential threats posed by North Korea’s ongoing pursuit of advanced weaponry and the challenges it presents to regional and global security.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

