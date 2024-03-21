Nigeria's February Triumph: 974 Terrorists Neutralized, Minister Urges Responsible Media Reportage

Minister of Information, Muhammad Idiris, has issued a caution to media professionals regarding their coverage of banditry and kidnapping, highlighting the Nigerian Armed Forces' significant achievements in counter-terrorism efforts during February 2024.

Advertisment

In a Ramadan Iftar gathering in Kano with journalists and social media influencers, Idiris shared the government's commitment to national security, detailing the neutralization of 974 terrorists, arrest of 621 suspects, and rescue of 466 hostages, alongside the recovery of 1,573 weapons.

Robust Security Measures and Achievements

With the Nigerian Military at the forefront, supported by the Police and Intelligence agencies, the fight against terrorism and banditry, especially in the North-West and the FCT, has intensified.

Advertisment

The minister highlighted the induction of new aircraft into the Nigerian Air Force and the government's kinetic approach through the 50 Billion Naira Pulako Initiative aimed at aiding communities affected by banditry. This initiative is to provide housing, clinics, schools, and other essential infrastructure in seven frontline states.

The Federal Government's efforts have also extended to combating oil theft, with over 6,000 illegal refineries deactivated and a steady rise in oil production noted. The so-called farmer-herder clashes in the North Central have seen a significant reduction, and concerted efforts in Niger State have curbed the activities of bandits. However, Idiris acknowledged the presence of isolated attacks, emphasizing the overall progress in enhancing community security.

Future Outlook and Continued Vigilance

While celebrating the recent successes in the nation's security operations, the Minister stressed the importance of responsible media reportage in not playing into the hands of criminal elements.

The narrative shared reflects a government committed to the well-being of its citizens and underscores the collective effort required from all sectors of society, including the media, to sustain and build upon these achievements in the fight against terrorism and banditry in Nigeria.