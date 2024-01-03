New ‘Water Sports Hub’ Approved in Scarborough’s South Bay Amidst Concerns

A unanimous nod from the Scarborough and Whitby area planning committee has greenlit the proposal for a new ‘water sports hub’ in Scarborough’s South Bay. The hub, aimed at enhancing the beach experience, will feature public showers, locker rooms, and a bicycle rack. The new project is destined to replace an existing, less appealing site adjacent to the Central Tramway and McBean Steps on Foreshore Road.

Facilities Amidst Controversy

While the approval for the hub is a step forward, it has not come without concerns. The water quality at South Bay has been rated ‘poor’ by the Environment Agency, which has cautioned against bathing in these waters. This presents a concerning contradiction. On the one hand, the hub is geared towards facilitating water sports enthusiasts with amenities such as showers and locker rooms. On the other hand, the same enthusiasts are being advised against entering the water due to its poor quality.

Security Measures

Security issues were also on the table during the discussion of the proposed hub. Specifically, the security of the proposed cycle storage was a point of contention. This led to an amendment in the plan, mandating direct CCTV coverage to ensure the safety of stored bicycles.

Future Management

The North Yorkshire Council, the body behind the proposal, has plans to invite applications from commercial water sports hire operators. The selected operators will be entrusted with the task of managing and operating the new hub. This is a significant step towards providing enhanced facilities for water sports enthusiasts in Scarborough’s South Bay, despite the existing challenges.