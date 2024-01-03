en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Security

New ‘Water Sports Hub’ Approved in Scarborough’s South Bay Amidst Concerns

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:46 am EST
New ‘Water Sports Hub’ Approved in Scarborough’s South Bay Amidst Concerns

A unanimous nod from the Scarborough and Whitby area planning committee has greenlit the proposal for a new ‘water sports hub’ in Scarborough’s South Bay. The hub, aimed at enhancing the beach experience, will feature public showers, locker rooms, and a bicycle rack. The new project is destined to replace an existing, less appealing site adjacent to the Central Tramway and McBean Steps on Foreshore Road.

Facilities Amidst Controversy

While the approval for the hub is a step forward, it has not come without concerns. The water quality at South Bay has been rated ‘poor’ by the Environment Agency, which has cautioned against bathing in these waters. This presents a concerning contradiction. On the one hand, the hub is geared towards facilitating water sports enthusiasts with amenities such as showers and locker rooms. On the other hand, the same enthusiasts are being advised against entering the water due to its poor quality.

Security Measures

Security issues were also on the table during the discussion of the proposed hub. Specifically, the security of the proposed cycle storage was a point of contention. This led to an amendment in the plan, mandating direct CCTV coverage to ensure the safety of stored bicycles.

Future Management

The North Yorkshire Council, the body behind the proposal, has plans to invite applications from commercial water sports hire operators. The selected operators will be entrusted with the task of managing and operating the new hub. This is a significant step towards providing enhanced facilities for water sports enthusiasts in Scarborough’s South Bay, despite the existing challenges.

0
Security Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

European Union Takes Strides in Formulating Comprehensive Port Strategy

By Dil Bar Irshad

EU Grapples with China's Influence on Critical Infrastructure amid Geopolitical Tensions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Cross-Border Cooperation: The EU's Tool for Stability and Development

By BNN Correspondents

Border Guard Bangladesh's Crackdown Results in Seizure of Illegal Goods Worth Taka 266.74 Crore

By Muhammad Jawad

Apache OpenOffice Grapples with Major Security Vulnerability ...
@Security · 19 mins
Apache OpenOffice Grapples with Major Security Vulnerability ...
heart comment 0
Critical Security Vulnerability Identified in Apache InLong: Immediate Action Required

By Mazhar Abbas

Critical Security Vulnerability Identified in Apache InLong: Immediate Action Required
Pennsylvania Proposes Stricter Consequences for Firearms at Airports

By Rizwan Shah

Pennsylvania Proposes Stricter Consequences for Firearms at Airports
The Uncharted Waters of Maritime Security: Inclusion of Coastal Communities

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

The Uncharted Waters of Maritime Security: Inclusion of Coastal Communities
Music Leaks: Artists’ Battle for Security and the Rising Cybersecurity Threats

By BNN Correspondents

Music Leaks: Artists' Battle for Security and the Rising Cybersecurity Threats
Latest Headlines
World News
Legal Battles Loom for Trump: Implications for His Political Future and Beyond
24 seconds
Legal Battles Loom for Trump: Implications for His Political Future and Beyond
Ismael Bennacer's Career-Defining Decision: Choosing Arsenal over Manchester City
33 seconds
Ismael Bennacer's Career-Defining Decision: Choosing Arsenal over Manchester City
Fulton Girls Wrestling: A Strong Performance at North Central Missouri Conference Tournament
2 mins
Fulton Girls Wrestling: A Strong Performance at North Central Missouri Conference Tournament
Jimmy Kimmel Refutes Aaron Rodgers' Allegations of Epstein Association
2 mins
Jimmy Kimmel Refutes Aaron Rodgers' Allegations of Epstein Association
NFL Fines Carolina Panthers Owner for Unprofessional Conduct
2 mins
NFL Fines Carolina Panthers Owner for Unprofessional Conduct
Dyson Global Dust Study 2023: Unmasking the Disconnect in Indian Pet Owners' Cleaning Habits
2 mins
Dyson Global Dust Study 2023: Unmasking the Disconnect in Indian Pet Owners' Cleaning Habits
Donegal School of Shotokan Karate to Feature in 'Cailiní Comhraic' RTÉ Series
2 mins
Donegal School of Shotokan Karate to Feature in 'Cailiní Comhraic' RTÉ Series
Political Roundup: Christie's PAC, GOP's Border Focus, and 2024 Elections
2 mins
Political Roundup: Christie's PAC, GOP's Border Focus, and 2024 Elections
Fayetteville City Council Rejects Censure Motion Against Mayor and Councilman Amid Misconduct Allegations
2 mins
Fayetteville City Council Rejects Censure Motion Against Mayor and Councilman Amid Misconduct Allegations
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
56 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
57 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app