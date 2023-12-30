New Travel Requirement for Americans Visiting Europe: A Look at ETIAS

Starting 2024, a new travel requirement will be in place for Americans planning to visit Europe. The European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS), encompassing 30 European countries, is set to become mandatory for non-European Union citizens, including popular destinations like France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Portugal, and Spain.

ETIAS: Enhancing Security Measures

The ETIAS initiative, proposed by the European Commission in 2016, is a response to security events like 9/11. Its main objective is to enhance security checks on visa-free travelers. This security measure bears similarities to a system implemented by the U.S. in 2008. However, while the ETIAS program has been delayed from its initial intended start dates in 2021 and 2023, its implementation is imminent.

Application Process and Fee

The ETIAS application process will be online, involving a non-refundable fee of 7 euros per person. However, travelers under 18 or over 70 are exempt from this fee. The authorization remains valid for three years or until the applicant’s passport expires, whichever occurs first. It’s important to note that while ETIAS is not a visa, it does not guarantee entry but serves as a prerequisite for boarding a plane to Europe.

Preparation is Key

The EU advises travelers to obtain the authorization before purchasing tickets or booking hotels. Most applications are expected to be processed swiftly within minutes to 96 hours. However, some cases may extend up to 30 additional days for further information, documentation, or interviews with national authorities. With the advent of the ETIAS, staying informed about its status is of utmost importance for travelers.