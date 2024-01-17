New Security Measures at Historical Permanent Mission of Italy in Geneva

The Permanent Mission of Italy in Geneva has unveiled a new set of security measures, applicable to everyone seeking access to its historical premises. As per the announcement, prospective guests must now make an appointment at least 24 hours in advance with the Headquarters staff. This newly implemented protocol aligns with the binding regulations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Strengthened Security

Upon their arrival, visitors are to be met by their respective contact person and a staff member, often an Arma dei Carabinieri Military Officer. They are required to present a valid identity document and sign the visitor access register. Additionally, mobile phones are to be deposited in security containers ahead of entrance into the Chancery Offices. These stringent security procedures have been extended to the media as well, requiring journalists and media personnel to coordinate their visits in writing with the Headquarters staff for institutional communication purposes. Unauthorized video footage within the Permanent Mission's premises is strictly forbidden due to security reasons.

Historical Significance

The building housing the Permanent Mission has a rich history, dating back to the fourteenth century. Once owned by Empress Josephine, Napoleon's first wife, the building has undergone notable renovations in the 1700s. Recognized for its historical significance, the City of Geneva classified it as a historical monument in 1954. Today, it stands as a testament to Italy's diplomatic presence, hosting the Permanent Representation of Italy to International Organizations and the Permanent Representation of Italy at the Disarmament Conference.