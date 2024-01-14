New Ireland Committee Implements Province-Wide Curfew Following Unforeseen Incident

In a swift response to an unexpected incident, New Ireland’s Law and Order Committee in Papua New Guinea has implemented a province-wide curfew. The curfew, in effect from 6 pm to 6 am, commenced on January 11 and will run through January 15, 2024. This decisive action, the committee assures, is aimed at maintaining order and preventing a recurrence of the unsettling event that transpired in Kavieng town.

Enforcing the Curfew

Throughout the duration of the curfew, law enforcement will exercise heightened vigilance. Roadblocks will be established as part of this increased security measure. The police will closely monitor traffic, keeping a watchful eye on the movement of individuals and vehicles. The aim is not to hinder the daily activities of the residents but to safeguard their security in light of the recent event.

Advisory to Residents

The committee has issued an advisory to all villagers, urging them to postpone any planned trips to the town until the situation returns to normal. This precautionary measure, while perhaps inconvenient, is a necessary step in ensuring the safety of all residents. It is a testament to the authorities’ commitment to maintaining order and peace within the community.

Strong Condemnation from the Acting Provincial Administrator

In the wake of the incident, Acting Provincial Administrator Mr. Richard Andia voiced strong condemnation. He emphasized that the actions at the heart of the incident were not representative of the spirit of New Irelanders. According to Andia, the incident was the result of a few opportunists exploiting the situation for their gain. This resolution, he maintains, is a decisive countermeasure aimed at curbing such occurrences in the future.