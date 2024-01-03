Neighbourhood Watch’s ‘How Safe Is My Place’ Offers Tips for Home Security this Festive Season

As the festive season of 2023 approaches, home security becomes a paramount concern for residents planning to spend their holidays away from home. In this regard, the Neighbourhood Watch has stepped up to provide a comprehensive guide to fortifying residential security, available through their ‘How Safe Is My Place’ online tool.

Crucial Tips for Home Security

The online tool offers an exhaustive list of security measures, asking residents a series of questions to evaluate their home security status. It then provides tailored advice to enhance the safety quotient. Among the key suggestions, getting to know your neighbours and leaving a spare key with someone trustworthy rather than hiding it, tops the list. It also recommends investing in a home security system or, at the very least, using deterrent stickers.

Keeping Valuables Safe

Another significant precaution involves keeping valuables out of sight. An untidy exterior can often signal an easy target for burglars, hence maintaining a neat exterior is advised. To give the impression of occupancy, residents are also encouraged to use timed lighting. Door security can be enhanced by using internal hinges, reinforced strike plates, and security film on glass panes.

Additional Security Measures

Other measures include shredding sensitive documents before disposal, reinforcing French and sliding doors, using deadlocks, and ensuring all doors and windows are locked, even when at home. To further bolster home security, residents can consider installing security bars on windows and keeping garage doors closed and secured. All these measures significantly reduce the chances of residential burglary.

For more detailed information on holiday safety and residential burglary prevention, residents are encouraged to visit the Neighbourhood Watch website at nhw.com.au.