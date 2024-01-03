en English
Safety

Neighbourhood Watch Advises on Home Security During Festive Season

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:08 pm EST
With the festive season in full swing and many homeowners away on holiday, the Neighbourhood Watch has issued essential tips on securing homes to deter potential intruders. In an effort to help citizens assess their home’s safety, they suggest the utilization of the ‘How Safe Is My Place’ tool available online.

Community Vigilance and Key Security

One of the key recommendations highlighted by the organization is the importance of getting to know your neighbors. The vigilant eyes of a community can serve as a strong deterrent for potential burglars. Additionally, homeowners are advised against leaving spare keys hidden outdoors, a common practice that criminals often exploit. Instead, spare keys should be entrusted to reliable neighbors.

Visibility of Valuables and Security Systems

Another crucial advice is to minimize the visibility of valuables from outside the house. Keeping expensive items out of sight can significantly reduce the likelihood of a break-in. Moreover, the installation of a security system can act as a major deterrent. For those who can’t afford a full-fledged system, even alarms or security stickers can serve the purpose.

Outdoor Maintenance and Lighting

Outdoor maintenance such as mowing the lawn and trimming vegetation not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also gives the impression that the house is occupied. Planting thorny plants near windows can serve as both deterrents and evidence collectors. Adequate outdoor lighting, especially on timers, helps neighbors spot any suspicious activity.

Enhanced Door and Window Security

Discreet disposal of packaging for expensive items and shredding sensitive documents can prevent information theft. Door security can be enhanced by ensuring the hinges are on the inside, upgrading strike plates, applying security film on glass panes, and employing deadlocks. Windows should be kept locked at all times, with additional measures like security film or bars in high-risk areas. Garage doors should also remain closed and locked, with garage door openers kept inside the house.

For homeowners seeking more details and tips, Neighbourhood Watch encourages visiting their websites nhw.com.au/holiday and nhw.com.au/prevent-crime/residential-burglary.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

