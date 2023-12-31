en English
Newsroom

NBSLiveAt9: A Deep Dive into National Security with Joshua Kagoro

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:53 am EST
On a forthcoming edition of NBSLiveAt9, reporter Joshua Kagoro will delve into the current state of national security, as provided by the police and affiliated security agencies. This comprehensive report aims to enlighten the public on various aspects of security, spanning public safety, law enforcement initiatives, and potential security concerns.

A Confident Security Framework

Despite recent fights forcing the Mall at Greece Ridge in Greece, NY, to close, law enforcement officials maintain their confidence in the mall’s security framework. The robust system, including cameras, facial recognition technology, and a police substation, ensures a high level of surveillance and rapid response to disruptions. The recent incident involving 150-200 teenagers was swiftly addressed due to the meticulous coordination between local police and mall security. A curfew has been imposed through New Year’s Day for all individuals aged 19 or under entering the mall after 4 p.m.

Incidents of Disturbance

However, the security landscape is not without concerns. Recently, a watch commander officer was tragically shot and killed at a Sheetz gas station on the 3200 block of Sandy Ridge Road. Another episode of disturbance involving a large crowd of juveniles led to the shutdown of streets around the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance. The incident, reportedly prompted by a Facebook group where hundreds of juveniles had planned to loot or destroy the mall, saw stores closing early and shoppers requiring police escorts to safety. Officers worked for hours to clear the riotous juveniles off mall property, resulting in several arrests.

In Memoriam: A Pillar of Law Enforcement

The security community mourns the loss of retired assistant police chief Curtis Rosselle of the Gaston County Police Department. Rosselle, who served in various roles within the department and continued his involvement post-retirement, is remembered as a pillar of law enforcement. He is survived by his wife, son, and grandson.

The incidents highlight the importance of the public’s awareness of the security landscape and measures taken to maintain or improve safety. As the nation awaits Joshua Kagoro’s report, it is crucial to keep informed, stay vigilant, and respect the measures put in place by our security agencies.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

