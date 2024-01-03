NamPol Inspector-General’s Vision for a Crime-Free Oshana Region

Lieutenant General Joseph Shikongo, the Inspector-General of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol), has expressed his vision for the Oshana Region: a zone devoid of crime and lingering investigations. This declaration was made during a community event in the region’s capital, Oshakati, in what marks the start of a three-day working visit.

Engaging Community and Business Sectors

The visit is an integral part of Shikongo’s efforts to address local security issues and enhance law enforcement in the region. Over the course of his visit, the Inspector-General plans to interact with different facets of the community, including the business sector and the personnel of NamPol. His strategy of engaging with various stakeholders is an attempt to foster a collaborative approach in improving safety and tackling crime.

Aiming for a Crime-free Oshana

In his address to the community, Shikongo made clear his ambitions. His aspiration is not merely to reduce crime rates, but to transform Oshana into a region free of crime and open investigations. This bold vision underscores the police force’s commitment to not just combat crime, but also to resolve outstanding cases, and thereby enhance the overall security and quality of life for residents in the Oshana Region.

Shikongo’s Efforts Towards Enhanced Security

This initiative by Shikongo is just one of the many steps taken by NamPol under his leadership to improve law enforcement and security in Namibia. The Inspector-General’s direct interaction with the people of Oshana, and his determination to understand and address their security concerns, demonstrates a proactive approach to policing. It signifies a shift from reactive law enforcement to preventive measures and community engagement, with the ultimate goal being a safer, crime-free Oshana.