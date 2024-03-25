On March 22, a devastating terrorist attack at Moscow's Crocus City Hall resulted in over 130 fatalities, shaking the international community. In response, on March 25, Moscow's Basmanny District Court ordered pre-trial detention for three additional suspects, including Aminchon and Dilovar Islomov, and their father, Isroil Islomov, as announced by Russia's Investigative Committee.

Advertisment

Details of the Detainment

The Islomov family, residing and working in Tver Oblast, was implicated in the attack, with Dilovar previously owning a vehicle identified as the assailants' escape car. Despite their denial of involvement, claiming the car was sold before the incident, and voluntarily approaching police, the court mandated their detention until May 22. Disturbingly, there have been widespread accusations of torture against the suspects, including visible physical distress and one appearing in court in a wheelchair.

ISIS Claims Responsibility, Putin Blames Ukraine

Following the horrific attack, ISIS quickly claimed responsibility. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has controversially suggested Ukrainian involvement, despite lacking evidence to support this claim. This narrative diversion occurs amidst growing international condemnation of the treatment of suspects, highlighted by Amnesty International's denouncement of the alleged torture practices by Russian authorities, undermining the quest for justice. The attack not only represents a significant security breach within Russia but also challenges Putin's long-standing image as a guarantor of national safety.