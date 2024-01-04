Maritime Security Key for Thailand Amid Intensifying Geopolitics, Says Japanese Diplomat

In the midst of escalating global geopolitics, Kunihiko Miyake, president of the Foreign Policy Institute Japan and a former Japanese diplomat, imparts the criticality of maritime security for Thailand. During his visit to the Japanese embassy in Thailand and an interview with the Bangkok Post, Miyake accentuated Thailand’s strategic location and the necessity for robust maritime defenses, given its proximity to the Gulf of Thailand and the South China Sea.

Maritime Routes: Economic Lifelines

Miyake illuminated the economic implications of maritime routes, fundamental for transportation and energy supply, reinforcing the demand for sea-based communication. The former diplomat urged Thailand to uphold its ‘status quo power’ and its identity as a ‘free democratic nation.’

Balance of Power: A Diplomatic Tightrope

Thailand must perpetuate its equilibrium with the superpowers such as the United States, vested in preserving stability in the region. While Japan may not be a military juggernaut, it aims to aid like-minded nations in enforcing maritime law. Japan’s support is already evident in the Philippines and Vietnam.

Adopting a Global Perspective

Miyake advocated for Thai intellectuals to cultivate a global strategic outlook to advance Thailand’s interests beyond ASEAN, extending to wider regions like East Asia, the Indo-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East.

In parallel, Manila is poised to acquire the Indian Brahmaputra and Russian Moskova or BrahMos missile system, valued at $374.96 million. The acquisition marks a significant advancement in its naval capabilities, enhancing its ability to safeguard its sovereign claims in the South China Sea. However, the financial implications of securing and maintaining such an advanced defense system need thorough scrutiny, given its hefty price tag and the significant challenge it poses for a developing country with budget constraints.

Investing in the BrahMos missile system, while costly, could provide tangible benefits for the Philippines’ defense strategy, serving as a credible deterrent and strengthening alliances with countries that possess or operate similar defense systems in the region. Decision-makers must balance the financial investment against the enhanced security and strategic advantages offered by these missiles, considering alternative defense strategies and a comprehensive approach to determine Manila’s optimal defense modernization path.