Security

Manhattan’s Biometric Underbelly: An Exploration by Kashmir Hill

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:04 am EST
Manhattan’s Biometric Underbelly: An Exploration by Kashmir Hill

In an intriguing exploration of the heart of Manhattan, author Kashmir Hill delved into the world of biometric data collection by businesses, uncovering a landscape punctuated by facial recognition technology. This investigation, starting on the bustling streets of Macy’s Herald Square, confirmed that the store openly acknowledges its use of biometrics. However, this revelation sparked a gamut of reactions from staff and shoppers alike, instigating a nuanced dialogue on privacy and theft deterrence.

Clearview AI: The Eye in the Sky

As part of her investigation, Hill unearthed the use of Clearview AI, a company infamous for its advanced facial recognition technology. Notably, this firm suffered a prolific data breach in 2020, exposing its extensive use by law enforcement and venues like Madison Square Garden (M.S.G.). This disclosure, however, did not deter businesses from deploying its technology, but rather provoked a renewed conversation about biometrics and privacy.

Moynihan Train Hall and Penn Station: Surveillance Havens

Hill’s quest then led her to the bustling corridors of Moynihan Train Hall and Penn Station, where the omnipresence of security cameras served as a stark reminder of our surveillance-infused society. This experience spurred Hill to ponder the ethical implications of private enterprises conducting surveillance, a responsibility typically associated with the government.

Madison Square Garden: A Litigation Battlefield

The journey culminated at M.S.G., where Hill, accompanied by lawyer James Mermigis, probed the venue’s use of facial recognition to ban lawyers working on cases against its owner’s companies. Despite this ban, both were permitted entry, sparking speculation that enforcement may have loosened due to a class-action lawsuit alleging that M.S.G. ‘weaponized’ its facial recognition system against litigants and their attorneys. While Mermigis took his leave, Hill remained to experience a concert, marking her first visit to the Garden.

This investigative journey through Manhattan’s midtown, while revealing the widespread use of biometric data collection, also highlighted the complexities and controversies surrounding this technology. As businesses continue to harness facial recognition for a myriad of purposes, the balance between privacy and security remains a contentious issue, ripe for further exploration and debate.

Security
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

