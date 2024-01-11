Major Software Update Adds New Features and Fixes Critical Bugs

In a significant step towards improving system performance and configuration flexibility, a major software update has been introduced, unveiling a host of new features and bug fixes. The update is expected to streamline operations, bolster security, and enhance the user experience.

Revamped Features

Among the key features added are the command-line options and corresponding configuration file settings for ‘backend-connect-timeout’ and ‘ssl-handshake-timeout’. These additions allow users to specify time limits for backend connections and SSL handshake operations, markedly improving operational efficiency.

Moreover, the ‘client-verify’ setting has been upgraded, which now can be applied at the ‘pem-file’ level. This upgrade provides a more granular control over certificate verification, thereby strengthening the system’s security structure.

Community Contribution and Optimization

Another significant feature is the automatic adjustment of worker processes with the ‘auto’ option. This feature, contributed by community member Thierry Magnien, now creates one worker per CPU, optimizing resource utilization. This not only enhances computational efficiency, but also signifies the importance of community contributions in software development.

Essential Bug Fixes

Bug fixes in this update address several issues, including the unnecessary file ownership changes of output log files and configuration restrictions with UNIX domain socket backends when using the ‘–chroot’ setting. These fixes are designed to alleviate previous operational difficulties, ensuring a smoother and more user-friendly experience.