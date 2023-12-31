en English
Security

Maersk Suspends Red Sea Transits Following Double Attack on Vessel

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:41 am EST
Maersk Suspends Red Sea Transits Following Double Attack on Vessel

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, a leading global shipping company, has announced a 48-hour suspension of its container ship transits in the Red Sea following a security incident. The company’s vessel, the Maersk Hangzhou, experienced two separate attacks within 24 hours while traveling from Singapore to Port Suez, Egypt.

Double Attack on the Maersk Hangzhou

The first attack on the Maersk Hangzhou occurred on a Saturday night when the ship was struck by an unidentified object. Later, four boats initiated an assault on the vessel, attempting to board it. These incidents took place near Yemen, a region notorious for its security challenges, including piracy and conflict.

The US Navy responded to the Maersk Hangzhou’s distress calls, with the USS Gravely downing two anti-ship missiles and sinking three small boats. Despite the attacks, the crew of the Maersk Hangzhou remained safe, and the vessel continued its journey north to Port Suez.

Repercussions on Commercial Shipping

The attacks on the Maersk Hangzhou underscore the continuing risks commercial shipping faces in strategic global waterways, particularly in areas with ongoing conflicts. In response to these threats, Maersk decided to delay its transits, prioritizing the safety of its vessels and crew members.

This incident marks the 23rd illegal attack on international shipping by Iran-backed Houthi rebels since November 19. The Maersk Hangzhou was hit by a missile while transiting the Southern Red Sea, and half of the containerships that usually traverse the region have been rerouted as a result of these security concerns.

Global Response and Future Implications

In response to the escalating security situation, Denmark announced it would send a frigate to join Operation Prosperity Guardian. This international coalition aims to patrol waterways and thwart such attacks, which have been threatened by the Houthis against any vessel believed to be heading to or from Israel, in retaliation for Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

The attack on the Maersk Hangzhou is the first successful strike since the launch of the coalition. The coalition’s warships have shot down a total of 17 drones and four anti-ship ballistic missiles since the operation began. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the high stakes and complex dynamics that shape commercial shipping in the present global landscape.

Security Transportation Yemen
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

