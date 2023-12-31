en English
Security

Maersk Suspends Passage Through Bab el-Mandeb Strait for 48 Hours Amid Security Concerns

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:21 am EST
Maersk Suspends Passage Through Bab el-Mandeb Strait for 48 Hours Amid Security Concerns

One of the world’s largest shipping companies, Maersk, has announced a 48-hour suspension of its vessels’ passage through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. This vital maritime route connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea, acting as a strategic chokepoint for millions of barrels of oil and substantial cargo traffic to pass daily. The decision comes in response to a series of security threats, further intensifying safety concerns for commercial shipping in the region.

Incident that Led to the Suspension

A container ship owned by Denmark’s AP Moller-Maersk fell victim to a missile attack in the Red Sea. Responding to the incident, the warship USS Gravely successfully shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. Despite the attack, the vessel remains seaworthy, and no injuries have been reported. Following this incident, Maersk announced a suspension of their transits through the Red Sea, citing operational issues.

Implications for Trade and Global Economy

The suspension by Maersk is set to disrupt trade flows and could lead to delays in the delivery of goods. As the Bab el-Mandeb Strait is a crucial corridor for global trade, the halt of Maersk’s vessels will undoubtedly have broader implications for international trade and economics. The shipping industry often faces risks in this region due to political instability, piracy, and conflicts, which can disrupt maritime traffic.

Looking Ahead: Assessing the Security Situation

Maersk has cited the necessity to ensure the safety of its crew and vessels as the primary reason for the suspension. In the wake of this incident, the company is also assessing the security situation to determine further actions. The US military’s intervention in sinking three Houthi ships involved in the attack on the Maersk vessel underscores the tense situation in the area and the potential risks for commercial shipping.

Security Transportation
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

