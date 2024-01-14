Lord Cameron Sounds Alarm on Global Security, Cites Iran’s Role in Middle East Unrest

Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron has issued a stark warning about the current state of global security, describing it as the most ‘dangerous’ it has been in decades. Citing the ongoing wars in Ukraine, the Middle East, and Africa as evidence of an increasingly unstable and uncertain world, Lord Cameron has called for decisive action and a united front against the looming threats.

Iran: A Major Instigator

Lord Cameron has pinpointed Iran as a significant contributor to the escalating tension in the Middle East. He has attributed recent attacks in the Red Sea, particularly against global shipping, to the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. These attacks, he noted, have targeted vessels indiscriminately, irrespective of their links to Israel, thereby putting global shipping routes at risk.

The UK Ready to Act

Lord Cameron stressed the UK’s readiness to back its words with actions. His comments came in the wake of joint UK-US airstrikes in Yemen, aimed at curbing Houthi aggression and protecting vital maritime routes. He emphasised the impact of Houthi attacks on global shipping and commodity prices and sent out a clear warning to Iran to stop supporting the Houthi rebels.

Support from the UK Government

Reiterating Lord Cameron’s concerns, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Defence Secretary Grant Shapps have both affirmed their commitment to addressing the global security issues. Their statements underscore the UK Government’s determination to combat the threats to international peace and stability.