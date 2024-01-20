Lohardaga District Prepares for Shri Ramlala's Consecration in Ayodhya

A district-level Peace Committee meeting unfolded recently under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Waghmare Prasad Krishna, at the District Council office. The committee convened to discuss the forthcoming Shobha Yatra, rituals, and bhajan-kirtan events in Lohardaga district, scheduled to coincide with the consecration of Shri Ramlala in Ayodhya on January 22nd.

Advertisment

Maintaining Decorum for Peaceful Celebration

During the meeting, Dr. Krishna underscored the vital need to uphold decorum, a responsibility which he emphasized falls squarely on the youth, to ensure the event's peaceful proceedings. The District Administration, on the other hand, has made extensive security arrangements, deploying additional forces, to safeguard peace and order.

In the past, the district's celebrations have proceeded without a hitch, a feat largely credited to the Peace Committee's cooperation with the district administration. In the same vein, Superintendent of Police Haris Bin Zaman highlighted the need to celebrate the event harmoniously, restricting music to bhajans at temples, and using social media in a responsible manner. He cautioned against spreading controversial or hurtful messages on social platforms, warning of stringent action.

Advertisment

Ensuring Harmony and Timely Conduct

The meeting saw attendance from district and block level officers, committee members from all blocks and city areas, and representatives of various religious and social organizations. They were all urged to ensure the event is conducted harmoniously and within the stipulated time frame.

In the run-up to the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, the Uttar Pradesh government has implemented robust security measures, including night vision devices and CCTV camera surveillance. Anticipating a large gathering of devotees and dignitaries for the January 22 ceremony, preparations are in the final stages.