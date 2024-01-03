en English
Security

Linux Kernel 4.13 Revolutionizes Thunderbolt Security and Device Integration

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:11 am EST
Linux Kernel 4.13 Revolutionizes Thunderbolt Security and Device Integration

Linux kernel has taken a quantum leap with the launch of version 4.13, incorporating support for the robust Thunderbolt 3, and fortifying its armor against DMA (Direct Memory Access) attacks. This advancement resonates with the Thunderstrike 2, setting a new benchmark in terms of security and efficiency. Manufacturers are zealously releasing firmware updates to ensure the flawless functioning of Thunderbolt ports and devices, and users are urged to stay abreast with these updates from respective vendors.

Linux Thunderbolt Security: A Multilayered Shield

Linux’s approach to Thunderbolt security is multifaceted, offering users a plethora of modes to choose from. The recommended setting is ‘user’ or a higher level in the firmware settings, which ensures a robust wall of protection against potential threats. Users can also leverage the power of automation by creating a udev rule, facilitating device connections without the need for manual intervention.

Powering Up Thunderbolt Controllers: An Innovative Solution

OEMs have devised a unique solution to counter the problem of devices losing connection or the controller switching off. They provide a method to forcibly power on the Thunderbolt controller through the sysfs attribute ‘force_power’. This method not only boosts the overall productivity but also ensures smooth and uninterrupted operations.

Resolving PCI Bus and Resource Allocation Issues

Linux users may encounter a few unforeseen challenges like unregistered PCI buses, which can cause USB devices to fail, while the displays continue to work seamlessly. This can be resolved effectively with a simple PCI rescan command. Incorrect resource allocation, causing drivers to fail loading, may require users to manually adjust BIOS-reported bus size and memory with a kernel command line.

The TBS h574TX Thunderbolt 4: A New Benchmark In Data Transfer

TBS h574TX, a Thunderbolt 4 all flash NASbook, is making waves in the tech fraternity. Designed to expedite creative video projects with unparalleled performance, it integrates seamlessly with the USB DAS TR-004 for file backup and archiving. Powered by the ZFS-based QuTS hero operating system, it ensures data integrity and supports automatic RAID replacement with spares, thereby diminishing system downtime and data loss risks. Notably, the TBS h574TX boasts an outstanding cooling system, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports for high-speed data transfer, and Intel Core processors for peak performance and efficiency.

Security
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

