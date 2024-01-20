Jordan's Senate Committee Backs Security Forces in War Against Drug Trafficking

Jordan's intensified fight against drug smuggling syndicates originating from Syria has received robust backing from the Senate's Freedoms and Citizens Rights Committee. The committee, spearheaded by Senator Bassam Talhouni, has thrown its weight behind the Public Security Directorate (PSD) and the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) in their relentless pursuit to dismantle drug trafficking networks.

Strong Endorsement for PSD

During a recent visit to the PSD, the committee lauded the personnel's commitment to preserving citizens' liberties and ensuring public safety. Major General Obeidallah Maaitah, the Director of the PSD, emphasized that safeguarding national security and the welfare of citizens and residents would require legislative, judicial, and security cooperation.

PSD's Anti-Narcotics Strategy

Maaitah provided insights into the PSD's strategic roadmap for 2023-2026. A cornerstone of this strategy is a concerted crackdown on drugs and continual augmentation of police performance. This would be achieved through embracing best practices and implementing comprehensive operational, training, and administrative plans.

Collaboration with JAF

Maaitah also underlined the close symbiosis between the PSD, JAF, and other security agencies in countering the multifaceted challenges of drug trafficking. He pointed out the nefarious regional networks that pose a substantial threat to the kingdom's security. Senator Talhouni reaffirmed the committee's resolve to bolster the PSD in preserving national security and addressing the escalating threat of narcotics to society and individuals.

This collective commitment from Jordan's legislative and security bodies illuminates the country's determination to tackle the drug menace head-on. It also underscores the pivotal role of inter-agency cooperation in dealing with complex security threats, setting the stage for a safer future for its citizens.