Safety

Jal Police Enhance Safety Measures Ahead of Magh Mela

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:03 pm EST
Jal Police Enhance Safety Measures Ahead of Magh Mela

On the cusp of the Magh Mela, a time-honoured 54-day religious festival commencing January 15 in Prayagraj, the Jal police are reinforcing their ranks with cutting-edge technology and strategic measures to heighten the safety of the pilgrims congregating for a sacred immersion in the river. A comprehensive suite of equipment, from a sizeable boat known as a ‘bajra’, speed boats, life-saving gear such as life jackets and lifebuoys, a floating jetty, to potent dragon lights, have been procured for the Jal police.

Boosting Safety Measures

Additional provisions include the delegation of life guard duties on the ghats and the establishment of a floating control room at Sangam. In a concerted effort to mitigate the risk of drowning incidents, a formidable force of approximately 550 proficient personnel from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Jal police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been mobilised. These teams are further augmented with gadgets, binoculars, and other rapid response apparatus.

Patrolling Ghats and Deep Waters

The Jal police have been vested with the responsibility of patrolling each ghat on boats, with a specific mandate to monitor potential drowning cases and apprise pilgrims of the water depth, cautioning them against venturing into deeper areas. To supplement these efforts, the authorities have commissioned 100 private boats and recruited 70 swimmers, underscoring their commitment to ensure the safety and security of the devotees during the mela.

Mounted Police on Duty

In a unique blend of tradition and security, the Prayagraj Jal Police have also incorporated mounted police on horseback to patrol the sandy banks of Sangam. The force boasts of 21 Kathiawadi breed horses, trained meticulously and maintained with the utmost attention to nutrition and health check-ups. These mounted cops and their horses, instrumental during Kumbh -2019, are slated for deployment for crowd management and patrolling duties during the impending Magh Mela.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

