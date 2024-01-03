en English
Security

Instagram's DM Edit Feature: A Loophole and New Updates

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Instagram’s DM Edit Feature: A Loophole and New Updates

Instagram, the popular social networking platform owned by Meta, has ushered in a new feature that allows users to edit their sent direct messages (DMs) within a certain window of time. Once a message is revised, an ‘Edited’ tag appears, signaling the alteration to the recipients. However, a loophole has been identified that enables users to modify messages without any indication of the edit to others.

Loophole in Instagram’s DM Edit Feature

Users have discovered a workaround that allows them to alter sent direct messages unnoticed. The process involves opening the relevant chat, long-pressing the message to copy it, deleting the original message, pasting the copied text back into the chat, making the desired changes, and then sending it as a new message. This method exploits the fact that Instagram does not send notifications when messages are deleted, hence the absence of the ‘Edited’ tag.

Time-Bound Loophole

It is crucial to note that this method is only effective within the time frame that Instagram allows for deleting messages. Once this period expires, the loophole no longer works. This points to the temporal limitations inherent in exploiting this glitch in the system.

New Features Introduced by Instagram

In other news, Instagram has rolled out a new generative AI background editing tool for Instagram Stories. This innovative feature allows users to alter the backdrop of their images by simply providing prompts such as ‘On a red carpet’ or ‘Being chased by dinosaurs’. In addition, Instagram has also launched a new feature that enables users to create customized ‘Add Yours’ templates for Stories. This feature allows them to craft meme-worthy prompts for followers to engage with, further enhancing the interactive nature of the platform.

Security
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

