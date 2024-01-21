Insights from a Former Airport Security Worker: Navigating Security Checks Efficiently

Caleb Harmon-Marshall, a former security officer at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, has shared valuable insights about airport security in an interview with Business Insider. His advice pertains to how travelers can navigate security checks more efficiently, and some of the lesser-known procedures that might ease their journey.

Stay Alert and Attentive

According to Harmon-Marshall, one of the most important things a passenger can do is to remain alert and attentive during the security screening process. He strongly advises against wearing headphones before going through security. "It's not just about the music or podcast you're listening to," he says. "It's about being aware of your surroundings and being able to hear the instructions from the security personnel."

Listening to the First Officer

Harmon-Marshall emphasized the cruciality of listening to the first officer after the ID check. This officer provides directions on what to do next. These instructions, he notes, are not just routine, but essential for a smooth and fuss-free security check.

The K-9 Unit: A Sign of Risk-Based Screening

Harmon-Marshall also revealed that the presence of a K-9 unit often hints at a risk-based screening. This is in contrast to standard procedures that typically require shoe removal and taking out laptops from bags. In risk-based screenings, passengers might not need to remove their shoes. "The presence of the dog means that they are using a different screening method," he explained. "It's not only faster but also less intrusive."

