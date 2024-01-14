en English
Analysis

Historian Warns of Potential Genocide with Artsakh’s Integration into Azerbaijan

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:06 am EST
Historian Warns of Potential Genocide with Artsakh's Integration into Azerbaijan

In a recent press conference, Ashot Melkonyan, Director of the Institute of History, voiced a dire warning concerning the potential for a repeat of the 1915 Armenian Genocide if Artsakh were to be incorporated into Azerbaijan. He expressed optimism, however, that global comprehension of this grim potentiality is on the rise.

Artsakh: A Critical Buffer

Melkonyan underscored the crucial role of Artsakh’s independence in precluding a genocide against the Armenian populace residing there. He pointed to the headway made with some members of European high tribunals and several U.S. states now acknowledging Artsakh. Furthermore, he emphasized the vital importance of the surrounding territories for Armenia’s security, rejecting any concessions on this front given the historical connection and the protection they afford.

Legal Challenges and Potential Solutions

Armen Marukyan, the head of the Armenian Question and the Armenian Genocide history’s department, broached the difficulties in bringing Azerbaijani hostile actions to the International Criminal Court (ICC). The complication arises from the fact that neither Armenia nor Azerbaijan are ICC members. Nevertheless, Marukyan highlighted alternative avenues, such as the UN Security Council’s capacity to refer cases to the ICC, suggesting that Russia’s support could be instrumental in bringing the issue before the Security Council.

The Political Significance of Recognition

MP Samvel Farmanyan touched on the political implications of the liturgy at St. Peter’s Basilica in the context of Armenian Genocide recognition. He also expounded on the potential ripple effects of Pope Francis’ utterances on Armenia’s foreign policy and the ongoing struggle for recognition and condemnation of the genocide.

The article also delved into several political developments and statements related to Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Artsakh, touching on issues such as humanitarian aid, energy negotiations, and condemnations of violence against the Armenian community.

Analysis
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

