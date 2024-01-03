en English
Antigua and Barbuda

His Majesty’s Prison in Antigua & Barbuda Set for Transformative Upgrades

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:07 am EST
Major advancements are on the cards for His Majesty’s Prison in Antigua & Barbuda, as per an announcement made by Superintendent of Prisons, Lieutenant Colonel Trevor Pennyfeather. The comprehensive upgrade will encompass the procurement of CCTV cameras designed to survey the full scope of the facility’s perimeter. The heightened security measures will also see the installation of baggage scanners.

Addressing Overcrowding and Enhancing Security

Alongside the mentioned upgrades, there are also plans to tackle the issue of overcrowding. The prison authorities are working to bolster security in specific areas of the prison and aim to augment their staff by 30 before the conclusion of the first quarter of 2024.

Technological Measures to Curb Unauthorized Communications

Colonel Pennyfeather also disclosed an ambitious timeline for the deployment of further equipment, with the express purpose of curbing the use of cell phones by inmates. Within the next six months, the prison expects to integrate electronic jammers into their security system. These devices will disrupt unauthorized cellular communications within the confines of the prison.

Revitalizing Rehabilitation Programs

In a move that reflects a focus on not just incarceration but rehabilitation, the prison’s rehabilitation programs are being reinvigorated with the backing of corporate sponsors. These initiatives aim to equip inmates with skills and opportunities that will aid their reintegration into society post-release.

These planned improvements are a major step forward for His Majesty’s Prison, seeking to not only enhance security measures but also address the crucial aspect of inmate rehabilitation. The strategic use of technology coupled with a renewed focus on rehab programs speaks to a holistic approach to correctional facility management in Antigua & Barbuda.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

