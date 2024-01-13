Himamaylan City Boosts Disaster Management Capabilities with New Rescue Vehicles

Himamaylan City, in a significant step towards bolstering its disaster risk reduction and management capabilities, has recently acquired four new rescue vehicles. These vehicles, worth a substantial P7 million, have been purchased through funds granted by the 2022 Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) – Incentive Fund. This fund was a reward to the city for its exceptional performance in local governance.

SGLG Incentive Fund Fuels Enhanced Security

The handover ceremony of these vehicles, which took place on the 5th of January, was marked by the participation of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Negros Occidental Field Office. Mayor Raymund Tongson, in his address, emphasized that this accomplishment was a testament to the joint efforts of the city’s officials and staff. Their unified front led to the city successfully passing the rigorous DILG SGLG 2022 National Assessment.

Consecutive SGLG Awards: A First for Himamaylan City

In another landmark achievement, Himamaylan City has also passed the SGLG National validation for 2023. This signifies the city’s eligibility for another round of funding for further infrastructural and governance projects. The back-to-back SGLG awards, a first in the history of Himamaylan City, have been secured under the able leadership of Mayor Tongson.

Praise for Effective Project Implementation

DILG Regional Director Juan Jovian Ingeniero, represented through a proxy, lauded the local government unit (LGU) of Himamaylan City. He praised their effective implementation of the project and urged them to maintain their dedication to serving the Himamaylan community. The successful execution of this project and the acquisition of the new rescue vehicles indeed mark a significant stride in the city’s journey towards enhanced security and disaster management.