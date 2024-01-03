en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Security

High-Risk Encampment Continues to Pose Threat Near Residential Property

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:36 am EST
High-Risk Encampment Continues to Pose Threat Near Residential Property

A high-risk encampment, a mere 20 metres from a homeowner’s property line, continues to pose a significant threat even after multiple complaints to the city’s 311 service. The encampment, complete with tents, an earth shelter, logs, and lawn chairs, has been a source of frustration not only for the homeowner but also for the local police.

Ignored Calls for Action

The city’s response process for encampments dictates that high-risk camps should be cleaned up within one to three days following an investigation. However, the persistence of this particular camp, which has remained for four months, starkly contradicts this policy. The homeowner and local police, despite over ten calls to the city’s 311 service, have yet to see any substantial action taken against the encampment.

High-Risk Factors Abound

The encampment’s high-risk status is not merely due to its close proximity to a residential property. A multitude of hazardous factors, including the presence of needles, human feces, and propane tanks, contribute to its classification. Furthermore, significant environmental damage and its alarming proximity to schools and playgrounds make it a potential danger zone.

A Threat to Local Children

Adding fuel to the fire, a treehouse used by neighborhood children is located just steps away from the camp. The potential fire risk, number of occupants, and duration of the encampment further add to its high-risk characterization. Encampments are typically deemed high-risk if they house six or more people, have eight or more structures, or exist for longer than 26 days. This camp, having persisted for four months, far exceeds these thresholds.

0
Security Society
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Zero Trust Architecture Market Poised for Significant Growth

By BNN Correspondents

Internxt Shakes Up Cloud Storage Market with Exclusive Lifetime Subscription Offer

By Nimrah Khatoon

Daylight Robbery in Nairobi Sparks Debate on Armed Citizenry

By Israel Ojoko

Czech Universities to Fortify Security Measures in Wake of Tragic Shooting

By BNN Correspondents

Six Barbers Brutally Murdered in Pakistan's North Waziristan: Fear Spr ...
@Crime · 23 mins
Six Barbers Brutally Murdered in Pakistan's North Waziristan: Fear Spr ...
heart comment 0
NamPol Inspector-General’s Vision for a Crime-Free Oshana Region

By BNN Correspondents

NamPol Inspector-General's Vision for a Crime-Free Oshana Region
3 Red Crescent Paramedics Killed in Bombings Near Sahib Al-Zaman Mosque in Iran

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

3 Red Crescent Paramedics Killed in Bombings Near Sahib Al-Zaman Mosque in Iran
SonicWall Acquires Banyan Security, Boosting Its Zero-Trust Network Access Capabilities

By Safak Costu

SonicWall Acquires Banyan Security, Boosting Its Zero-Trust Network Access Capabilities
Zimbabwe Faces Rising Cyber Attacks: Urgent Call for Enhanced Encryption Measures

By Olalekan Adigun

Zimbabwe Faces Rising Cyber Attacks: Urgent Call for Enhanced Encryption Measures
Latest Headlines
World News
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
16 seconds
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
33 seconds
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
49 seconds
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
2 mins
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
2 mins
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
2 mins
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Calls for Unity and Investment in Grassroots
2 mins
McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Calls for Unity and Investment in Grassroots
Osoba Discusses Nigeria's Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More
2 mins
Osoba Discusses Nigeria's Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More
Luke Littler: The Young Prodigy Redefining the World of Darts
2 mins
Luke Littler: The Young Prodigy Redefining the World of Darts
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
18 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
32 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app