High-Risk Encampment Continues to Pose Threat Near Residential Property

A high-risk encampment, a mere 20 metres from a homeowner’s property line, continues to pose a significant threat even after multiple complaints to the city’s 311 service. The encampment, complete with tents, an earth shelter, logs, and lawn chairs, has been a source of frustration not only for the homeowner but also for the local police.

Ignored Calls for Action

The city’s response process for encampments dictates that high-risk camps should be cleaned up within one to three days following an investigation. However, the persistence of this particular camp, which has remained for four months, starkly contradicts this policy. The homeowner and local police, despite over ten calls to the city’s 311 service, have yet to see any substantial action taken against the encampment.

High-Risk Factors Abound

The encampment’s high-risk status is not merely due to its close proximity to a residential property. A multitude of hazardous factors, including the presence of needles, human feces, and propane tanks, contribute to its classification. Furthermore, significant environmental damage and its alarming proximity to schools and playgrounds make it a potential danger zone.

A Threat to Local Children

Adding fuel to the fire, a treehouse used by neighborhood children is located just steps away from the camp. The potential fire risk, number of occupants, and duration of the encampment further add to its high-risk characterization. Encampments are typically deemed high-risk if they house six or more people, have eight or more structures, or exist for longer than 26 days. This camp, having persisted for four months, far exceeds these thresholds.