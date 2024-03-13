Hidden Perils: The Lingering Threat of Landmines Along Iraq's Borders

Tragedy struck the Iraqi border guard command in Erbil as a landmine explosion claimed three lives during a routine training session. This incident sheds light on the persistent danger posed by decades-old landmines scattered across the Kurdistan Region's border with Iran.

Unseen Threats Unleashed

A routine training session at Erbil's Kani Qirzhala subdistrict turned deadly when a landmine explosion took the lives of two soldiers, Abdulkarim Jalal and Masoud Ali. The border guard command's spokesperson, Sami Ismail, reported the incident, noting that a third soldier, Rizgar Majeed, initially survived but succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the hospital.

The victims, landmine experts overseeing the training, fell victim to remnants of the eight-year-long war between Iraq and Iran in the 1980s. Mines, left behind in the demined areas along the border, continue to pose a lethal threat, claiming lives even after decades of conflict cessation.

The Ongoing Battle: Mine Clearance Challenges

The explosion during the training session highlights the pressing issue of unexploded landmines and ordinances in the Kurdistan Region. Dating back over three decades to the Iraq-Iran war, these remnants have resulted in over 13,000 recorded mine victims since the 1990s, according to the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Mine Action Agency.

Mine clearing teams are tirelessly working to neutralize the explosives, but the vast contaminated area makes the task daunting. The legacy of war continues to haunt the region, and innocent lives are paying the price for the dangerous remnants left behind.

A Grim Reminder: Kirkuk's Recent Tragedy

The Erbil incident is not an isolated case. Just days before, in Kirkuk province, another decades-old landmine exploded, claiming one life and injuring another. The local police directorate in Kirkuk issued a warning, urging people to avoid areas suspected to be contaminated with landmines, emphasizing the urgent need for increased awareness and preventive measures.

As communities grapple with the aftermath of these tragic incidents, the call for intensified efforts in mine clearance and public awareness becomes even more urgent. The hidden perils of landmines persist, demanding a concerted, collective response to ensure the safety and well-being of those living along the borders tainted by the remnants of a long-past conflict.