en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

Hezbollah Confirms Death of Three Fighters in Southern Lebanon

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:12 am EST
Hezbollah Confirms Death of Three Fighters in Southern Lebanon

In a recent announcement from Hezbollah, the powerful Lebanese political and military faction, the death of three of its fighters in southern Lebanon was confirmed. The news, revealed through the organization’s official Telegram account, comes amidst the ever-turbulent atmosphere of Lebanon’s southern regions, an area with a long history of conflicts and tensions, notably with Israel. Although the specific circumstances of the fighters’ demise were not detailed in the announcement, the repercussions of their deaths could further escalate tensions in this already volatile region.

The Confrontation

The three Hezbollah combatants, Hussein Ahmed Yahya, Musa Hassan Sheet, and Jihad Musa Sheet, were killed in the village of Kfar Kila, during exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and the Israeli army. This confrontation follows a series of violent altercations along the border area in southern Lebanon, where Israeli forces launched air strikes and heavy artillery, targeting several villages and towns. The southeastern village of Kafr Kila was hit by eight air-to-surface missiles, resulting in the destruction of eight houses and damage to dozens more.

Continuing Violence and Growing Casualties

The ongoing confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have led to a death toll of 191 on the Lebanese side, including 136 Hezbollah members, a member of the civil defense, a Lebanese army soldier, one member from the Syrian Socialist Nationalist Party, 16 members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and 35 civilians. The Israeli military has reportedly struck multiple targets in Lebanon, including ‘military sites’ where Hezbollah was operating. These skirmishes have resulted in 137 Hezbollah members being killed since the conflict began on October 8.

Implications for Lebanon

The recent deaths underscore the ongoing security challenges faced by Lebanon, a country already grappling with economic collapse, political instability, and social unrest. Tensions have flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel, with intermittent exchanges of fire marking the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006. As the death toll rises, the future of southern Lebanon and the potential for escalated conflict remain uncertain.

0
Conflict & Defence Lebanon Military Security
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Baillou Hills Heights Shooting Raises Alarm, Calls for Crime Intervention

By Nitish Verma

Government Bolsters Intelligence Gathering in Rwenzori West with Strategic Mobility Enhancements

By Mazhar Abbas

Ukraine's Defense Ministry to Purchase One Million Drones in 2024

By Rizwan Shah

South Korea to Revamp Evaluation System for Defense Research Projects

By BNN Correspondents

UNILAG Faces Major Challenges: Prof. Ogunsola Leads with 'FIRM' Growth ...
@Education · 33 mins
UNILAG Faces Major Challenges: Prof. Ogunsola Leads with 'FIRM' Growth ...
heart comment 0
Iraq’s Economic, Cultural, and Security Landscape amidst Turkish-PKK Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Iraq's Economic, Cultural, and Security Landscape amidst Turkish-PKK Conflict
More than 10 Loud Explosions Heard in Kyiv, Ukraine on Tuesday Morning : Reports

By Rizwan Shah

More than 10 Loud Explosions Heard in Kyiv, Ukraine on Tuesday Morning : Reports
UNILAG Faces Major Challenges: Prof. Ogunsola Leads with ‘FIRM’ Growth Agenda

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

UNILAG Faces Major Challenges: Prof. Ogunsola Leads with 'FIRM' Growth Agenda
South Korea to Revamp Evaluation System for Defense Research Projects

By BNN Correspondents

South Korea to Revamp Evaluation System for Defense Research Projects
Latest Headlines
World News
CARICOM's New Chairman Outlines Vision for 2024, Stresses Unity and Prosperity
3 mins
CARICOM's New Chairman Outlines Vision for 2024, Stresses Unity and Prosperity
Anthony Hall Highlights Disconnect Between Western Governments and Citizens on Palestine Issue
5 mins
Anthony Hall Highlights Disconnect Between Western Governments and Citizens on Palestine Issue
Taika Waititi's 'Next Goal Wins': A Departure from His Signature Style
7 mins
Taika Waititi's 'Next Goal Wins': A Departure from His Signature Style
Team Unity Dominica's New Year Message: A Promise of Unity and Progress for 2024
8 mins
Team Unity Dominica's New Year Message: A Promise of Unity and Progress for 2024
Australia Retains Unchanged Lineup for Third Test Amid Controversial SCG Pitch
9 mins
Australia Retains Unchanged Lineup for Third Test Amid Controversial SCG Pitch
David Warner's Test Retirement: Speculation Surges Over Successor
10 mins
David Warner's Test Retirement: Speculation Surges Over Successor
Nigerian Breweries Targets Alcohol Consumption Among Pregnant Women with 'Mission Nine Zero'
11 mins
Nigerian Breweries Targets Alcohol Consumption Among Pregnant Women with 'Mission Nine Zero'
Meeting Underscores Parliaments' Vital Role in Democratic Governance and Reform
12 mins
Meeting Underscores Parliaments' Vital Role in Democratic Governance and Reform
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
13 mins
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
13 mins
Sarah Bireete Highlights the Risks and Implications of Global Borrowing Practices
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
31 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
34 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
54 mins
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
2 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
2 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app