Hanwha Vision Unveils AI-Based Radiometric Thermal Cameras

Hanwha Vision, a leading name in surveillance technology, has unveiled a new line of AI-based radiometric thermal cameras. These state-of-the-art cameras are specifically designed for industrial applications, serving sectors such as factories, battery rooms, utilities, energy, airports, shipping, and mining. They come equipped with temperature measurement capabilities stretching from a chilling minus 40 to a blistering 550 degrees Celsius, making them a versatile tool for a range of environments.

AI-Enabled Surveillance

Among the models available are the 8fps TNO-C3012TRA/22TRA/32TRA and the 30fps TNO-C3010TRA/20TRA/30TRA. These are not just ordinary cameras; they are fitted with artificial intelligence to enhance their scene-monitoring capabilities. This AI integration allows the cameras to accurately classify people and vehicles in various conditions including adverse weather, darkness, or strong backlight. The result is improved safety, better access control, efficient accident prevention, and meticulous monitoring for hazardous area temperature changes.

The cameras boast a pixel size of 17 micrometers and a 30mK NETD, which enhances thermal discrimination in scenes with low contrast. This means they can pick up on subtle temperature differences, alerting operators to potential issues with industrial machinery and materials. The goal is to minimize unexpected downtime and maintain optimal safety and maintenance efficiency.

Designed for Convenience

On top of their impressive technical specifications, the cameras also come with a QVGA resolution and wide-angle lenses, making them suitable for short-to-medium range monitoring. Their design is lightweight and compact, which simplifies the installation process. For businesses with international operations, Hanwha Vision's 8fps cameras are not subject to the Wassenaar Arrangement's export controls for higher frame rate cameras, facilitating easier export and import processes.