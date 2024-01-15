en English
Security

Guyana’s Biometric Project: Facial Recognition as a Crime-Fighting Tool

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:20 am EST
Guyana’s Biometric Project: Facial Recognition as a Crime-Fighting Tool

In an unprecedented move, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo of Guyana has announced a new national security initiative. The government is working on a biometric project that leverages facial recognition technology to monitor individuals with criminal records and track their exact locations. This initiative is part of an extensive security master plan that includes better-trained police officers, upgraded facilities, and significant technological advancements.

Brickdam Police Station: The New Centre of Crime-Fighting Technology

The new 12-storey Brickdam Police Station will serve as the central hub for the ambitious crime-fighting strategy. The project aims to reinforce the country’s security apparatus by deploying advanced surveillance technology. However, the move has sparked concerns due to global controversies surrounding the usage of facial recognition technology.

Privacy Concerns and the Call for Parliamentary Oversight

There have been widespread apprehensions about the potential invasion of privacy and misuse of the technology. Critics argue that such extensive surveillance could lead to civil liberties infringements. There’s a growing demand for parliamentary oversight and a full debate on the proposed surveillance advancements to ensure proper governance and protection of civil liberties.

Global Trends and Controversies

This move aligns with international trends where facial recognition technology is deployed for security purposes but also criticized for potential civil rights violations and incorrect outcomes. Notable examples include the Rite Aid case in the U.S., where the technology was used extensively but faced backlash due to false-positive outcomes, and the Russian government’s use of the technology to suppress dissent.

Security
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

