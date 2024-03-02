Governor Soludo Advocates for Hunters' Inclusion in Anambra State Security Framework

In a recent move against escalating crime rates, Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo has called for the integration of the Nigerian Hunters and Forest Security Service (NHFSS) into Anambra State's security architecture. This decision follows revelations of vigilante groups' alleged collusion with criminals, exacerbating insecurity in rural communities.

During a meeting with traditional rulers and Presidents-General in Awka, Governor Soludo expressed his concerns over the ineffective local vigilante services. He highlighted the irony of vigilante heads residing outside their operational communities, which has led to compromised security and rampant criminal activities, particularly in the state's southern region. Despite considerable state expenditure on security, certain communities continue to suffer due to a lack of local cooperation and commitment.

Why Hunters?

The NHFSS, known for their profound understanding and navigation of forest terrains, have been suggested as the ideal force to combat the issue. Their recent collaborative efforts with the Nigerian Army in neutralizing gunmen in Mmiata-Anam and Umuem-Anam communities have demonstrated their effectiveness. The Governor's proposal underscores the belief that hunters, with their unique skills and forest familiarity, could offer a robust solution to the security challenges plaguing Anambra's rural areas.

Chris Okey Udeze and Barr. Titus Nnabuike Akpudo, representing community policing and town unions respectively, have voiced their support for the Governor's plan. They advocate for the official recognition and inclusion of hunters in the state's security forces to leverage their expertise in forest-related crimes.