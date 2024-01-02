en English
Security

Governor Alia’s Vision: A New Dawn for Benue State in 2024

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:16 pm EST
Governor Alia’s Vision: A New Dawn for Benue State in 2024

On Tuesday, Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State addressed his citizens with a firm resolve, setting out his administration’s primary objectives for the forthcoming year. In a show of unwavering commitment, he highlighted the sectors he plans to enhance, including health care, education, agriculture, and road infrastructure. Governor Alia firmly believes in the power of rewarding the hard work and dedication of civil servants and has placed the improvement of road accessibility and economic activities at the forefront of his agenda.

Emphasis on Welfare and Security

His overarching focus remains the welfare of Benue’s people. Striking a balance between transparency and efficiency, his administration has plans to introduce robust reforms to ensure accountability in public service. The governor assured that safety and security would not be compromised under his watch, with a particular intention to bolster security measures and facilitate the relocation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their homes.

Call for Unity and Tolerance

In his address, Governor Alia also championed the virtues of unity, tolerance, and respect among the people. He urged citizens to respect the law and work cohesively for a peaceful and progressive society. His message echoed the importance of a collective effort in achieving significant societal evolution.

Optimism for Growth and Development

Looking ahead, Governor Alia expressed his optimism about the potential for growth and development in 2024. He extended his New Year blessings to the people of Benue State, symbolizing the dawn of a new era of prosperity and progress under his leadership. The governor’s vision for 2024 resonates with his commitment to the holistic development of Benue, promising a continuous influx of positive developments into the state.

Security
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

