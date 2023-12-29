Governor Ahmed Aliyu Launches Sokoto Community Guard Corps to Bolster State Security

On Thursday, the Governor of Sokoto State in Nigeria, Ahmed Aliyu, made a significant stride in state security, signing into law a bill to establish the Sokoto Community Guard Corps. This decisive move marks a critical chapter in the state’s fight against insecurity, particularly the rampant banditry that has long plagued its communities. The bill, initially proposed by the governor, had received the state legislature’s approval on December 21, and its enactment is seen as a monumental step to bolster the security architecture of the state.

Sokoto Community Guard Corps: A Supplement, Not a Rival

During the signing ceremony at the Government House, Governor Aliyu elaborated on the essence of the new security outfit. He clarified that the Sokoto Community Guard Corps is not designed to rival the police, but to supplement the existing security forces. This elucidation puts to rest any misapprehensions about the role and function of the newly formed corps within the state’s security framework.

A Collaborative Approach to Security

According to the governor, the initiative aims to complement the security measures of President Bola Tinubu’s administration and ensure the safety of residents, especially in rural areas. The governor underscored the crucial role of collaboration, urging statutory security agencies to work hand-in-hand with the Community Guard Corps. This synergy, he believes, will enhance the sharing of local intelligence and provide robust support in maintaining a secure environment.

Commitment to Peace and Safety

Throughout his tenure, Governor Aliyu has consistently demonstrated his administration’s dedication to maintaining peace and safeguarding lives and property in the state. The establishment of the Sokoto Community Guard Corps signifies a reaffirmation of this commitment. As the corps takes shape, the residents of Sokoto can look forward to a bolstered sense of security and a renewed promise of peace.

