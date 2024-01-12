Global Tanker Firms Halt Red Sea Traffic Amid Airstrikes on Houthis

Amid escalating tensions around the Red Sea, several principal tanker companies, including Hafnia, Torm, and Stena Bulk, have put a halt to their marine traffic in the region. This decision came in the wake of US and British airstrikes against Houthi militants in Yemen, who are known to have previous attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea under their belt.

Advisory from Combined Maritime Forces

The multinational coalition, Combined Maritime Forces, led by the US, issued an advisory urging all ships to temporarily steer clear of the Bab el Mandeb Strait. This advice aligns with expert recommendations aimed at safeguarding maritime operations in the area. A critical conduit connecting the Gulf of Aden with the Red Sea, the Bab el Mandeb Strait sees approximately 7 million barrels of crude oil and products pass through it daily.

Unprecedented Houthi Actions and Response

The airstrikes were a direct response to Houthi actions, including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles, a move marking a historical precedent. The US Air Force carried out over 60 strikes using precision-guided munitions.

Oil Prices and the Global Impact

While oil prices initially spiked due to the conflict, they have since slightly retracted. Analysts are keeping a close watch on potential escalations in significant waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz. The situation remains dynamic, with potential implications for the global oil supply and prices.