International Relations

Global Shipping Industry Reroutes due to Red Sea Threats: Impact on Global Trade

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:16 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 2:49 pm EST
Global Shipping Industry Reroutes due to Red Sea Threats: Impact on Global Trade

The container shipping industry is witnessing a dramatic shift in its traditional routes as half the vessels typically navigating the Red Sea and Suez Canal are now avoiding this pivotal passage due to increased threat of attacks. This strategic maritime corridor links Europe, Asia, and other parts of the world, facilitating the exchange of goods on a global scale. The decision by shipping companies to reroute their vessels highlights the vulnerability of critical trade routes to geopolitical tensions and security threats, and underscores the necessity of international cooperation to ensure the safety of maritime transportation and the stability of global trade networks.

Yemen’s Houthi Rebels: A Threat to Global Trade

Yemen’s Houthi rebels’ relentless attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea have spurred major shipping companies to reroute their vessels around Africa. Despite the international maritime mission, Operation Prosperity Guardian, which has seen 1,200 merchant ships navigate through the Red Sea region without any attacks, the Houthis have intensified their offensive. This has led to heightened concerns about the security of this crucial trade route linking markets in Asia and Europe.

Global shipping giant Maersk suspended operations in the Red Sea for 48 hours following an attack by Iranian-backed Houthi boats. This attack, along with several others, has prompted major global shipping companies to abandon the waterway, even as the US announces a global naval task force to safeguard shipping in the region.

Shipping Companies Seek Alternative Routes

Major shipping companies like Hapag-Lloyd, Evergreen Line, and MSC continue to avoid the Red Sea route, despite US guarantees of safety from Houthi rebel attacks. These companies are opting for alternative routes via the Cape of Good Hope, due to the precarious situation in the Red Sea. This decision could result in longer shipping times, higher transportation costs, and potential disruptions in supply chains.

However, companies like Maersk have resumed sending their ships through the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, following the formation of a US-led coalition to protect commercial shipping in the area.

Implications of the Shift in Shipping Patterns

The Houthi rebel group’s near-total shutdown of a key shipping route in the Red Sea has forced merchant boats to take the longer route around Africa, adding significant costs and travel time. This rerouting affects 17% of global shipping traffic, and cargo costs for carriers are expected to soar 15 to 20 percent. The potential impact on the global economy is substantial, with ongoing conflicts in the region leading to the formation of a new multinational task force to deter the Houthis from carrying out attacks and protect merchant ships.

International Relations Security Transportation
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

