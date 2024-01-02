Global Conflicts 2024: Unveiling Under-The-Radar Threats

Foreign Policy magazine recently unveiled a list of eight potential global threats that may escalate into significant conflicts in 2024. This feature supplements an earlier report listing the top ten conflicts to watch this year. The new list brings under-the-radar international disputes into the spotlight, including the territorial dispute between Venezuela and Guyana over the Essequibo region.

The Essequibo Dispute: Oil, Politics, and Power

The Essequibo dispute, a long-standing boundary disagreement dating back to the late nineteenth century, has been rekindled by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Facing domestic unpopularity and an upcoming election, Maduro initiated a referendum on annexing the Essequibo region, rich in valuable oil deposits. Despite an International Court of Justice order to halt the referendum, over 95% of voters supported annexation, leading Maduro to instruct the state oil firm to commence drilling in the area. The move drew regional responses, including Brazil deploying troops and the United States announcing joint air drills with Guyana. While talks mediated by Brazil and regional organizations briefly cooled the situation, tensions remain high.

Russian Naval Activities and Undersea Cables

Another potential global threat stems from the vulnerability of undersea cables off the southern coast of Ireland. These cables are critical for global communication, particularly between Europe and the United States. The Irish Sea has become a potential flashpoint due to Russia’s naval activities, including sending vessels into Ireland’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and planning naval exercises. Ireland’s small navy, equipped with a fleet of patrol ships, is ill-prepared to prevent potential sabotage, raising concerns about these vital infrastructures’ security.

Geopolitical Implications and Future Outlook

These simmering threats underscore the intricate interplay of politics, resources, and geopolitical maneuvering on the global stage. The Essequibo dispute’s escalation illustrates how domestic politics can reignite dormant international tensions, while the vulnerability of undersea cables highlights the evolving nature of security threats in the age of digital communication. Together, they serve as a stark reminder of the need for vigilant monitoring and proactive diplomacy to prevent potential conflicts in an increasingly interconnected world.