Ghana Police Unit Trains in Child Protection for Peacekeeping in Somalia

Thirty officers from the Ghana Formed Police Unit of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) have recently completed a vital five-day training in Baidoa, focusing on the protection of children's welfare during armed conflicts. Led by the ATMIS Protection, Human Rights, and Gender (PHRG) Cluster, this training aimed to equip the officers with essential knowledge and skills for safeguarding vulnerable groups amidst hostilities, emphasizing international and regional legal frameworks, gender mainstreaming, and the implementation of monitoring and reporting mechanisms.

The Senior Protection and Human Rights Officer for ATMIS, Gloria Jaase, highlighted the significance of integrating child protection issues into all peace support operations, citing the vulnerability of children in conflict zones. The training also brought to light the importance of involving Somali youths in peace and security matters, underlining the broader agenda of youth, peace, and security. Ferdinand Nintunze from the AUCF stressed that such training is crucial for all components of African Union peace support operations, enhancing their applicability both in mission areas and their home countries.

Feedback from Participants

Participants, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rejoice Dogbe and Corporal Elvis Osei-Tutu, expressed their satisfaction with the training program. DSP Dogbe emphasized its relevance to their duties in the mission and back home, while Corporal Osei-Tutu appreciated ATMIS's effort in organizing the course, highlighting the empowerment it provided them in protecting children's rights in conflict areas.

This training in Baidoa marks the culmination of a three-month exercise targeting 120 personnel from all four ATMIS Formed Police Units. By focusing on the protection of children in armed conflict, ATMIS not only fulfills its mandate but also sets a precedent for future peacekeeping efforts, ensuring that the most vulnerable groups receive the protection and care they deserve. As the officers return to their duties, the knowledge and skills acquired during this training are expected to have a lasting impact on the mission's success and the broader aim of fostering peace and security in Somalia.