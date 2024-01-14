en English
Europe

Germany to Join EU Naval Mission to Protect Red Sea Shipping Routes

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 11:33 am EST
Germany to Join EU Naval Mission to Protect Red Sea Shipping Routes

In a bid to safeguard critical shipping lanes in the Red Sea, Germany is set to join an imminent European Union naval mission. The German parliamentary defence committee head, Maria Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, made the announcement at a New Year’s event, underlining the mission’s aim to shield commercial vessels navigating the strait adjacent to the Suez Canal. The region has been plagued by attacks from Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen, causing major disruptions to one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

Germany Steps Up

The German frigate Hessen is slated to set sail for the Red Sea on February 1st, subject to parliamentary approval. This move signifies Germany’s proactive stance in countering the assault on free trade. The Hessen frigate specializes in air defence, equipped with radar intelligence capable of detecting 1000 targets, anti-aircraft missiles, and attack helicopters. This deployment is part of Germany’s contribution to the EU’s military mission.

EU’s Response to Houthi Attacks

The EU’s mission, expected to be endorsed by EU foreign ministers on February 19, will commence operations by the end of February. The mission’s initial mandate is limited to a year. The frigates will monitor and escort civilian vessels, equipped with the authority to use military force to neutralize Houthi missiles and drones. This mission marks a determined response by the EU to the escalating tension in the area.

Implications for Global Trade

The attacks by Houthi forces have virtually paralyzed the shipping lane, presenting a substantial threat to global trade. The strait near the Suez Canal is a crucial route for the transport of goods worldwide. The proactive involvement of the EU and Germany in safeguarding this vital artery underlines the significance of these shipping routes and the imperative to maintain their free and safe passage.

Europe Germany Security
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

